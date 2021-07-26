Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top doctor will give an update on the province’s efforts against COVID-19 Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

The province reported 92 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths connected to the virus Saturday and Sunday, according to the province’s online dashboard.

The province is no longer sending out news releases about COVID-19 over the weekends. Roussin is expected to have further information about the weekend’s new cases and deaths Monday.

At last word Sunday, Manitoba currently has 555 active cases of the virus and the provincial five-day test-positivity rate is sitting at 3.2 per cent.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 1,172 deaths connected to the virus and 57,446 cases of the virus.

