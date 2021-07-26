Menu

Health

Manitoba health officials give COVID-19 update

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 1:03 pm
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Monday, March 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Monday, March 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s top doctor will give an update on the province’s efforts against COVID-19 Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Read more: Manitoba adds 30 COVID-19 cases Sunday; death toll rises by one

The province reported 92 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths connected to the virus Saturday and Sunday, according to the province’s online dashboard.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba vaccine task force shifting gears' Manitoba vaccine task force shifting gears
Manitoba vaccine task force shifting gears

The province is no longer sending out news releases about COVID-19 over the weekends. Roussin is expected to have further information about the weekend’s new cases and deaths Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19: Manitoba reports 62 new infections, death toll rises by one

At last word Sunday, Manitoba currently has 555 active cases of the virus and the provincial five-day test-positivity rate is sitting at 3.2 per cent.

Trending Stories

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 1,172 deaths connected to the virus and 57,446 cases of the virus.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

