Burton Cummings Theatre to host series of musical block parties this August

What do iconic Canadian artists like the Northern Pikes, Jim Cuddy, and 54-40 have in common?

They’re all part of an upcoming multi-night event outside the Burton Cummings Theatre next month, celebrating the return of live music to the downtown venue after a long pandemic layoff.

The Burt Block Parties, which run Aug. 20, 21, 27 and 28, will be hosted by local live-streamers the Village Idiots, and can accommodate up to 4,000 fully vaccinated music fans a night outside the historic theatre, between Smith Street and Notre Dame Avenue.

⚡BIG ANNOUNCEMENT⚡ BURT BLOCK PARTY! Live Music! Aug 20, 21, 27 & 28 outside of the Burton Cummings Theatre. 🌞 Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 28 at 10am, starting at $39.50 per night (plus fees)! Visit https://t.co/CfgUJ2MmNS for more details. pic.twitter.com/Y0V08dExn1 — The Burt (@theburtwpg) July 26, 2021

“We’ve been eagerly waiting for the chance to continue putting on great shows for Manitobans, so we’re thrilled to be back doing what we love to do,” said Kevin Donnelly of True North Sports + Entertainment, which owns the venue.

“As strong supporters of Winnipeg’s downtown, we’re looking forward to sharing the energy of live music in and around the Burt with these concerts as we celebrate good music, good people, and our beautiful Manitoba summers, together again.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for the outdoor events. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, and include a limited number of VIP tickets that will give concertgoers indoor bathroom access, exclusive bar service, and more.

“Events that bring people together like the Burt Block Parties add to the vibrancy downtown that we know and love,” said Downtown Winnipeg BIZ CEO Kate Fenske.

“We look forward to welcoming people downtown to enjoy this event and others as we’re able to connect and gather again safely this summer.”

The series kicks off Aug. 20 with 54-40, the Jim Cuddy Band, and the Northern Pikes. The following night features the Sheepdogs and Said the Whale.

On Aug. 27, classic rock fans can enjoy the likes of Streetheart, Headpins, and Honeymoon Suite, while the series closes out Aug. 28 with what the venue is calling “Winnipeg’s Hottest Summer Party”.

