City of Kelowna bans barbeques at parks

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna is asking residents and visitors to avoid bringing ‘ignition sources’ to city parks.

This includes all cooking implements such as portable barbecues.

Read more: City of Kelowna embarks on new neighbourhood plan for north end

“We’ve had some scares and close calls recently where small fires have been quickly extinguished or narrowly avoided,” said Blair Stewart, City of Kelowna’s parks services manager.

“We need people in Kelowna to be extra vigilant when it comes to fire prevention and, in that spirit, we’re taking the step to ban portable, propane-fueled barbecues from our parks.”

The ban on propane barbecues adds to the ongoing ban on open fires, smoking and taking motorized vehicles off the road.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Okanagan Valley upgraded to level 3 drought conditions

Bylaw officers will be patrolling local parks to monitor activity and ensure safety.

“We need people to be extra vigilant because conditions are so dry that even the smallest spark can lead to a fire,” said Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting.

“I really can’t overstate the level of fire risk Kelowna and the whole Okanagan currently faces.”

Similar restrictions are being introduced in parks operated by the Regional District of Central Okanagan, City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country and District of Peachland.

2:29 Tourism takes a hit in Osoyoos Tourism takes a hit in Osoyoos