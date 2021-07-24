Cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna nightclub: Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health says it has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to a nightclub in downtown Kelowna.

The regional health authority says people who attended Gotham nightclub on July 18 should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

“Public health contact tracing is underway and where contact information exists, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed,” Interior Health said.

IH says those seeking a test should call their primary care provider or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.

4:02 COVID-19 case numbers on the rise COVID-19 case numbers on the rise

Advertisement