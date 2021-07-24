Menu

Health

Cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna nightclub: Interior Health

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 24, 2021 5:53 pm
An electron microscope showing the spherical coronavirus particles. Interior Health says people who attended Gotham nightclub on July 18 should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. View image in full screen
An electron microscope showing the spherical coronavirus particles. Interior Health says people who attended Gotham nightclub on July 18 should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. The Associated Press

Interior Health says it has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to a nightclub in downtown Kelowna.

The regional health authority says people who attended Gotham nightclub on July 18 should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Read more: COVID-19: Interior Health trending upwards, leading B.C. in new daily cases

“Public health contact tracing is underway and where contact information exists, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed,” Interior Health said.

IH says those seeking a test should call their primary care provider or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 case numbers on the rise' COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
