West Kelowna man arrested, facing charge of arson, police say

A West Kelowna man accused of intentionally starting a fire is now facing a single charge of arson, say police.
According to West Kelowna RCMP, officers were called to the 3000 block of Webber Road on July 10, just after 8:30 p.m., where neighbours had just extinguished a hillside fire in thick brush.
Viewer video sent to Global News of the incident showed a person carrying a burning item, then tossing it into the brush before leaving.
On July 12, police said witnesses told them that they had observed a man light the fire, and identified him and his vehicle.
Police say after completing their investigation and sending their findings to the B.C. Prosecution Service, a charge of arson was approved.
Stephen Leader, 36, had been previously arrested but was released.
Early Thursday, though, West Kelowna RCMP said a warrant for his arrest was issued, and Leader was taken into custody for a court appearance later in the day.
Court documents show that Leader’s court date was adjourned by consent until July 29, and that he remains in custody.
