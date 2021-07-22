West Kelowna man arrested, facing charge of arson, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A West Kelowna man accused of intentionally starting a fire is now facing a single charge of arson, say police.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, officers were called to the 3000 block of Webber Road on July 10, just after 8:30 p.m., where neighbours had just extinguished a hillside fire in thick brush.

Viewer video sent to Global News of the incident showed a person carrying a burning item, then tossing it into the brush before leaving.

Read more: Video shows shirtless man tossing burning object into bush behind West Kelowna home

On July 12, police said witnesses told them that they had observed a man light the fire, and identified him and his vehicle.

Police say after completing their investigation and sending their findings to the B.C. Prosecution Service, a charge of arson was approved.

Story continues below advertisement

Stephen Leader, 36, had been previously arrested but was released.

Early Thursday, though, West Kelowna RCMP said a warrant for his arrest was issued, and Leader was taken into custody for a court appearance later in the day.

Court documents show that Leader’s court date was adjourned by consent until July 29, and that he remains in custody.