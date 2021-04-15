Menu

Brush Fire. Early Season Fire
April 15 2021 7:44pm
00:40

Chilliwack fire crews battle early-season brush fire

About 45 firefighters had to carry equipment across open grassland in Chilliwack Thursday to fight the flames of an early-season brush fire.

