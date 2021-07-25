Menu

Canada

Springfield Road closed due to fatal collision

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 12:44 pm
Kelowna RCMP have opened an investigation after one person was killed in a crash Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP have opened an investigation after one person was killed in a crash Sunday morning. Files / Global News

Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to avoid the area of Springfield Road between Burtch Road and Dayton Street, early Sunday morning, after a crash has left one person dead.

“Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision near the intersection of Springfield Road and Burtch Road in Kelowna,” said Const. Solana Pare, a Kelowna RCMP officer.

“When officers arrived, they found the vehicle had suffered extensive damage, and one of occupants was deceased.”

The other occupant from the crash was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

RCMP has opened an investigation into the matter.

Due to the severity of the collision, RCMP say the area will be closed until their investigation is completed.

