Springfield Road closed due to fatal collision

Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to avoid the area of Springfield Road between Burtch Road and Dayton Street, early Sunday morning, after a crash has left one person dead.

“Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision near the intersection of Springfield Road and Burtch Road in Kelowna,” said Const. Solana Pare, a Kelowna RCMP officer.

“When officers arrived, they found the vehicle had suffered extensive damage, and one of occupants was deceased.”

The other occupant from the crash was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

RCMP has opened an investigation into the matter.

Due to the severity of the collision, RCMP say the area will be closed until their investigation is completed.

