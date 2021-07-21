Tuesday night grass fire was deliberately set, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public’s help following what they believe was a deliberately set grass fire on Tuesday night.

According to police, by the time officers arrived on scene just after 9 p.m., the Kelowna Fire Department had extinguished the blaze along a slope of the 500 block of Long Ridge Drive.

“RCMP has initiated an investigation and an RCMP fire investigator has examined the scene,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “We believe this fire was human-caused and we are actively investigating.

“Thankfully, it was extinguished quickly and no one was injured. We are now appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to contact us.”

If you have any information regarding this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any information, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

