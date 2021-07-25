SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario reports 172 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 10:30 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: CN Tower, Toronto tourist attractions reopen' COVID-19: CN Tower, Toronto tourist attractions reopen
For nine months, Toronto’s iconic CN Tower has been closed to visitors. In the same way that Art Gallery of Ontario, an aquarium, museums and other venues have been shuttered because of the pandemic. But as Global’s Seán O’Shea reports, tourist sites in the city are re-opening their doors again.

Ontario is reporting 172 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 549,328.

According to Sunday’s report, 48 cases were recorded in Toronto, 23 in Peel Region, and 11 in Hamilton and Durham.

All other local public health units reported 10 or fewer new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province now stands at 9,313 as two new deaths were recorded.

Read more: International passengers may now be separated based on COVID vaccination status at Pearson airport

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, more than 18.9 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 103,812 vaccines (14,821 for a first shot and 88,891 for a second shot) in the last day.

There are more than eight million people fully immunized with two doses which is 67.7 per cent of the adult (18+) population. First dose adult coverage stands at 80.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, 538,565 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is just over 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 144 from the previous day.

There were less resolved cases than new cases on Sunday.

 

