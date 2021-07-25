Ontario reports 172 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 172 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 549,328.

According to Sunday’s report, 48 cases were recorded in Toronto, 23 in Peel Region, and 11 in Hamilton and Durham.

All other local public health units reported 10 or fewer new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province now stands at 9,313 as two new deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, more than 18.9 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 103,812 vaccines (14,821 for a first shot and 88,891 for a second shot) in the last day.

There are more than eight million people fully immunized with two doses which is 67.7 per cent of the adult (18+) population. First dose adult coverage stands at 80.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, 538,565 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is just over 98 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 144 from the previous day.

There were less resolved cases than new cases on Sunday.