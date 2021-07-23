Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP appeal for tips on 5th anniversary of murder of Michael Sandhu

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 6:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Crime Stoppers: Jatinder Sandhu' Crime Stoppers: Jatinder Sandhu
WATCH: 28-year-old Jatinder Sandhu was gunned down on the driveway of his friend's Surrey home. Crime Stoppers needs your help finding out what happened to this innocent man with a bright future ahead of him – Jan 31, 2017

Police are launching a renewed appeal for tips, five years after a 28-year-old Surrey man was gunned down in what police believe may be a case of mistaken identity.

Jatinder “Michael” Sandhu and his friend were shot on July 23, 2016 in in front of the friend’s home 90A Avenue near 142A Street.

Sandhu’s friend was hit in the arm and survived, but Sandhu was struck in the head and died.

Read more: Crime Stoppers: Surrey shooting victim Michael Sandhu had no criminal links

“The pain of Michael’s murder remains with us till this day,” Sandu’s mother said in a statement, Friday. “There has not been a day where he has not been in our thoughts or tears.”

Trending Stories

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team believes the shooting was linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Story continues below advertisement

But evidence, police said, suggests Sandhu and the other man may not have been the intended targets. Neither had criminal records.

Investigators have previously said the attack may have been related to a relative of the friend, who they suspected of being involved in the gang conflict.

Read more: Hockey coach and father gunned down in Surrey was not intended target: police

Sandhu, who worked a full time job at a local bank, was studying for his real estate licence.

Homicide investigators are appealing to anyone with information, even if it seems small, that hasn’t been communicated to police to contact IHIT.

Investigators can be reached at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or through Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagMurder tagtips tagSurrey murder tagSurrey homicide tagLower Mainland gang conflict tagMistaken Identity tagsurrey murder anniversary tagmichael sandu tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers