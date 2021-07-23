RCMP appeal for tips on 5th anniversary of murder of Michael Sandhu

Send this page to someone via email

Police are launching a renewed appeal for tips, five years after a 28-year-old Surrey man was gunned down in what police believe may be a case of mistaken identity.

Jatinder “Michael” Sandhu and his friend were shot on July 23, 2016 in in front of the friend’s home 90A Avenue near 142A Street.

Sandhu’s friend was hit in the arm and survived, but Sandhu was struck in the head and died.

“The pain of Michael’s murder remains with us till this day,” Sandu’s mother said in a statement, Friday. “There has not been a day where he has not been in our thoughts or tears.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team believes the shooting was linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

But evidence, police said, suggests Sandhu and the other man may not have been the intended targets. Neither had criminal records.

Investigators have previously said the attack may have been related to a relative of the friend, who they suspected of being involved in the gang conflict.

Sandhu, who worked a full time job at a local bank, was studying for his real estate licence.

Homicide investigators are appealing to anyone with information, even if it seems small, that hasn’t been communicated to police to contact IHIT.

Investigators can be reached at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or through Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.