News

Police recover body of missing 43-year-old from Seguin River

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 4:33 pm
The person was identified as Jeremy Atkins, 43, from Parry Sound. View image in full screen
The person was identified as Jeremy Atkins, 43, from Parry Sound. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Parry Sound, Ont., found the body of a missing 43-year-old man in Seguin River on Thursday.

Officers say witnesses saw a person go into the river before they lost sight of them and called emergency services.

The person was identified as Jeremy Atkins, 43, from Parry Sound.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Click to play video: 'Drowning Prevention Week and water safety tips' Drowning Prevention Week and water safety tips
Drowning Prevention Week and water safety tips
