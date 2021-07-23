Police recover body of missing 43-year-old from Seguin River

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Parry Sound, Ont., found the body of a missing 43-year-old man in Seguin River on Thursday.

Officers say witnesses saw a person go into the river before they lost sight of them and called emergency services.

Read more: West Parry Sound OPP warn of grandparent scam after fraudsters collect thousands

The person was identified as Jeremy Atkins, 43, from Parry Sound.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

4:24 Drowning Prevention Week and water safety tips Drowning Prevention Week and water safety tips

Advertisement