Police recover body of missing 43-year-old from Seguin River

Police in Parry Sound, Ont., found the body of a missing 43-year-old man in Seguin River on Thursday.
Officers say witnesses saw a person go into the river before they lost sight of them and called emergency services.
The person was identified as Jeremy Atkins, 43, from Parry Sound.
Trending Stories
The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
Drowning Prevention Week and water safety tips
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments