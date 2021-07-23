New Brunswick police conducting aerial search for girl, 14, missing since May

Send this page to someone via email

Police are conducting an aerial search around Bathurst, N.B., Friday to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen by her father leaving for school on the morning of May 11, and police say she got into a grey Ford Ranger pickup truck later that morning.

The driver of the truck was arrested May 13 and police announced two weeks later Roy-Boudreau’s disappearance had become a criminal investigation.

Bathurst police said today in a news release they’re conducting an aerial search of the northeastern city and surrounding area in connection with her disappearance.

The force says RCMP air services and Mounties from the Chaleur Region detachment will assist with today’s search.

Bathurst police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2021.