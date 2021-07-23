Menu

Canada

New Brunswick police conducting aerial search for girl, 14, missing since May

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2021 3:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Man arrested as search for missing teen continues' Man arrested as search for missing teen continues
Bathurst police say a man was arrested two days after 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau disappeared. Global News has confirmed this isn’t his first run in with the law. – May 28, 2021

Police are conducting an aerial search around Bathurst, N.B., Friday to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Madison Roy-Boudreau was last seen by her father leaving for school on the morning of May 11, and police say she got into a grey Ford Ranger pickup truck later that morning.

The driver of the truck was arrested May 13 and police announced two weeks later Roy-Boudreau’s disappearance had become a criminal investigation.

READ MORE: Search for Bathurst, N.B. teen suspended for second day due to rainy weather

Bathurst police said today in a news release they’re conducting an aerial search of the northeastern city and surrounding area in connection with her disappearance.

The force says RCMP air services and Mounties from the Chaleur Region detachment will assist with today’s search.

Bathurst police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Click to play video: 'Bathurst police release more details about missing teen’s disappearance' Bathurst police release more details about missing teen’s disappearance
Bathurst police release more details about missing teen’s disappearance – May 27, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
