Buckhorn man charged with drug-impaired driving in Peterborough: police

A Buckhorn, Ont., man is facing drug-impaired driving and other charges following an incident in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Around 7 a.m., officers with the Peterborough Police Service responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Bolivar Street. A complainant reported the driver appeared to be asleep at the wheel.

Police say officers found the vehicle running and noticed “obvious signs of impairment” with the driver and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Colin Youmans, 28, of Buckhorn, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving, driving while under suspension, careless driving, failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle, failure to surrender an insurance card and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

He was also issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Thursday. He was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on Friday, police said.