Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man charged with domestic violence offences dating back 10 years

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 10:10 am
Vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A 39-year-old Calgary man has been charged with more than a dozen offences in relation to what police say are domestic violence-related incidents that date back a decade.

In May of this year, Calgary police said a woman came forward to report “serious violence from a previous relationship.”

The woman also provided police with the names of two other women who were believed to have been abused by the same person.

Read more: Domestic violence supports in Alberta seeing more requests for services during COVID-19 pandemic

In a news release Friday morning, police said it’s alleged the accused physically and sexually assaulted the women during relationships. Police said the violence was substantial and led to permanent physical ailments.

“The level of violence exhibited by the alleged offender is significant,” Staff Sgt. Vince Hancott with the Calgary Police Service domestic conflict unit said in a news release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Daniel Walders has been charged with 11 counts of assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, four counts of sexual assault and two counts of uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 27.

Hancott said Alberta has one of the highest rates of domestic violence in Canada.

“We encourage anyone who is a victim of domestic violence to report to police so that we can investigate and ensure victims get the help they need when they need it.”

Read more: Reading between the lines of Calgary’s domestic violence statistics during the COVID-19 pandemic

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, resources are available through the Calgary Domestic Violence Collective. Resources for domestic and family violence can also be found on the Alberta government’s website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagSexual Assault tagAssault tagCalgary Police tagDomestic Violence tagCPS tagassault with a weapon tagUttering Threats tagCalgary Sexual Assault tagCalgary domestic violence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers