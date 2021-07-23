Calgary man charged with domestic violence offences dating back 10 years

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old Calgary man has been charged with more than a dozen offences in relation to what police say are domestic violence-related incidents that date back a decade.

In May of this year, Calgary police said a woman came forward to report “serious violence from a previous relationship.”

The woman also provided police with the names of two other women who were believed to have been abused by the same person.

In a news release Friday morning, police said it’s alleged the accused physically and sexually assaulted the women during relationships. Police said the violence was substantial and led to permanent physical ailments.

“The level of violence exhibited by the alleged offender is significant,” Staff Sgt. Vince Hancott with the Calgary Police Service domestic conflict unit said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Each victim is being supported through this difficult time.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Each victim is being supported through this difficult time."

Daniel Walders has been charged with 11 counts of assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, four counts of sexual assault and two counts of uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 27.

Hancott said Alberta has one of the highest rates of domestic violence in Canada.

“We encourage anyone who is a victim of domestic violence to report to police so that we can investigate and ensure victims get the help they need when they need it.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, resources are available through the Calgary Domestic Violence Collective. Resources for domestic and family violence can also be found on the Alberta government’s website.