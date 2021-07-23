Daughter charged with 1st-degree murder after mother found dead in Toronto home, police say

Toronto police have charged a 36-year-old woman with first-degree murder after investigators say her 63-year-old mother died in a North York apartment building early Friday.
Emergency crews were called to the apartment on Culford Road, just south of Lawrence Avenue West and east of Black Creek Drive, before 3 a.m.
A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News their crews they were called for reports of a stabbing.
Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma
Despite their efforts to save the victim’s life, police said the woman — identified as Claudette James — died at the scene.
According to an update issued by officers Friday evening, Shelly-Ann James was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with murder.
The update said she appeared in a Toronto court Friday afternoon.
Comments