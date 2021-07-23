Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Daughter charged with 1st-degree murder after mother found dead in Toronto home, police say

By Nick Westoll & Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 23, 2021 7:51 am
Claudette James is seen in an undated photo. View image in full screen
Claudette James is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have charged a 36-year-old woman with first-degree murder after investigators say her 63-year-old mother died in a North York apartment building early Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the apartment on Culford Road, just south of Lawrence Avenue West and east of Black Creek Drive, before 3 a.m.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News their crews they were called for reports of a stabbing.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

Despite their efforts to save the victim’s life, police said the woman — identified as Claudette James — died at the scene.

Trending Stories

According to an update issued by officers Friday evening, Shelly-Ann James was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The update said she appeared in a Toronto court Friday afternoon.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagToronto Stabbing tagToronto Murder tagToronto stabbings tagnorth york crime tagClaudette James tagClaudette James murder tagShelly-Ann James tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers