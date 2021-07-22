Lytton Creek wildfire spreads to 24,365 hectares as more people ordered to leave

Send this page to someone via email

The wildfire that destroyed 90 per cent of the Village of Lytton last month has continued to grow in size.

On Wednesday evening, the fire saw significant growth due to strong winds in the area and grew from 15,664 hectares to an estimated 24,365 hectares Thursday afternoon.

It remains classified as out of control.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District ordered the evacuation of 169 properties in the Spences Bridge area of Electoral Area “I” Thursday afternoon.

Cook’s Ferry Indian Band has also issued an evacuation order for the areas within the following reserves: IR 1 3, 4, 4b, 4c, 7, 16, 17, 19.

Meanwhile, 17 properties remain on evacuation alert north of Lytton in the area of Gladwin Mobile Home Park/Jade Springs.

Ninety-four properties are on alert in Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country) and Electoral Area “N” (Beautiful Nicola Valley-South).

Also in Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country) in the vicinity of Spences Bridge, 175 properties are on evacuation alert.

In addition, 53 properties are on evacuation alert in Electoral Area “I” (Blue Sky Country) north of Lytton.

The Lytton Creek fire was first discovered on June 30 and quickly swept through the Village of Lytton.

Two people died in the fire and hundreds have been displaced.

Footage shows burned-out cars and charred buildings and structures. In some cases, just a single wall is left standing and in others, scorched walls and trees can be seen standing amid the landscape.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but the Transportation Safety Board is looking into whether the blaze was sparked by a passing train.