Winnipeg Goldeyes announce return to Shaw Park

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are planning to play ball out of Shaw Park this season.

After playing last season entirely on the road due to COVID-19, the team said Thursday they’ve been given the green light to play ball in front of fans in Winnipeg this season, and pending a final review, that’s exactly what they plan to do.

“The Winnipeg Goldeyes are ecstatic to finally return to home,” said Goldeyes’ owner, and former Winnipeg mayor, Sam Katz in a release.

“We are grateful to the government and health authorities for allowing us a path to host games at Shaw Park. We are especially excited for our loyal fans that will finally be able to attend a Goldeyes game for the first time in almost two years.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:28 New lease deal for Goldeyes park New lease deal for Goldeyes park – Oct 29, 2020

The Goldeyes had previously said they were planning to play the 2021 season out of Jackson, Tenn. Last season saw the team call Fargo, N.D. home due to the closure of the Canada-U.S. border.

But the team now says they’ll return to Winnipeg after getting permission to operate Shaw Park at 100 per cent capacity.

They say all fans in the stands will be required to be fully vaccinated, and those under 12 — who currently can’t get immunized — must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult at a one-to-one ratio and will be required to wear a mask.

Mask requirements will also be in effect for all indoor spaces at Shaw Park, the team says, including the box office, washrooms, and merchandise store. The team said mask use will be encouraged on the concourse and in the seating bowl.

Story continues below advertisement

All Goldeyes players and coaches, as well as players and coaches from visiting teams will be fully vaccinated and two weeks since their second dose, before being allowed into Canada. Hub protocols will be in place for both teams as well, the Goldeyes said in their release.

The Goldeyes played their last game at Shaw Park in September 2019.

The team says their official 2021 home opener is set for August 3, and they plan to play 20 regular season games at Shaw park over the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Individual tickets go on sale starting at 9 a.m. July 27. The team says season ticket and mini pack holders will be contacted in the coming days with ticket options and will be given first priority on seat selection.

4:12 Winnipeg Goldeyes host last season’s champions in their home opener Winnipeg Goldeyes host last season’s champions in their home opener – May 24, 2019