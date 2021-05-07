Baseball club had no right to make agreement with Goldeyes: Jackson Mayor

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Jackson, Tenn., says its baseball club had no right to enter an agreement with the Winnipeg Goldeyes to allow the Canadian team to play the 2021 season there.

The Jackson Baseball Club, which owns the Jackson Generals, and the Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Thursday that the Fish would play at least part of the season at the local stadium, the Ballpark at Jackson.

But Jackson Mayor Scott Conger called the announcement “inaccurate,” noting the city owns the Ballpark, not the Generals.

“Since losing its AA status, the Club has been in material breach of its Agreement with the City,” a statement from Conger says. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Since losing its AA status, the Club has been in material breach of its Agreement with the City," a statement from Conger says.

“The Club had no authority to enter into its purported arrangement with the Goldeyes — a Canadian team without an A, AA, or AAA affiliation — for use of the City’s stadium this season.

“The Club did so without the knowledge or consent of the City as owner of the facility.”

Global News has reached out to the Goldeyes for comment.

On Thursday, Goldeyes general manager Andrew Collier told Global News the team had been looking for a more permanent spot to play while restrictions continue due to COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Last season, the Fish played on the road out of Fargo, N.D., sharing the facilities with the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks.

“We wanted our own spot. We wanted a home away from home,” Collier said.

“Sharing a ballpark with another team has a lot of difficult issues involved.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Sharing a ballpark with another team has a lot of difficult issues involved."

“It was a great option,” Collier said. “Jackson was one of the 40 minor league teams that lost their affiliation last year. The Ballpark at Jackson was sitting there — a beautiful ballpark ready to go, but no team.

“It’s 100 per cent better than spending the season as a road team, basically living in hotels and not having a home.”

The Ballpark at Jackson is a 6,000-seat field that was built in 1998.

“The Jackson Generals are thrilled to host the Goldeyes at The Ballpark at Jackson this summer,” said Generals general manager Marcus Sabata in a media release. “The pandemic has been tough on everyone, so when the opportunity to host Winnipeg arose, we were happy to help out a fellow ball club.

“Although our fans look forward to welcoming the Generals back in 2022, I have no doubt that Jackson will show Winnipeg some true southern hospitality in the meantime.”

