Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dany Fortin says career ‘appears to be over’ after sexual misconduct investigation leak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2021 6:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Pressure on Sajjan to fix military’s crisis' Pressure on Sajjan to fix military’s crisis
WATCH ABOVE: Pressure on Sajjan to fix military's crisis – Jun 15, 2021

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says his career “appears to be over” after he was abruptly removed from his role overseeing Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout because of a decades-old allegation of sexual misconduct.

Fortin’s assertion is contained in an affidavit sworn last week as part of his legal battle to reverse the government’s decision in May to fire him from his posting with the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Read more: Here’s everything you need to know about Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s legal challenge

Fortin’s legal team says the affidavit has been served on Attorney General David Lametti and will be formally submitted to the court in September.

In the affidavit, Fortin says he still has not been told why he was abruptly removed from overseeing the vaccine campaign but that the decision has been devastating on his reputation and career.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says he’s known about Fortin allegation for ‘a number of weeks’' Trudeau says he’s known about Fortin allegation for ‘a number of weeks’
Trudeau says he’s known about Fortin allegation for ‘a number of weeks’ – May 18, 2021

Fortin says his performance to that point in his military was considered exemplary, but that while he expected to receive a promotion and new assignment after finishing with the vaccine campaign, his career now appears to be over.

Fortin says the decision to remove him did not respect due process, and he has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Health Minister Patty Hajdu of political interference.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagcovid-19 news tagvaccine rollout tagCAF tagCanada Vaccine tagDany Fortin tagFortin tagcovid-19 vaccine dany fortin tagdany fortin sexual misconduct tagfortin lawsuit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers