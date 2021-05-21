Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Public health agency head learned of Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin ‘issue’ in late March

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2021 2:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says he’s known about Fortin allegation for ‘a number of weeks’' Trudeau says he’s known about Fortin allegation for ‘a number of weeks’
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that he’s known about an allegation of impropriety against the man in charge of Canada's vaccine rollout, Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, for “a number of weeks,” but added he hasn’t been informed about the specifics of the allegation. He said the vaccine rollout would move forward as scheduled, expressing confidence in the new head of the effort Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie.

The president of the Public Health Agency of Canada says he was told there was a potential “issue” facing the general leading Canada’s vaccine distribution about eight weeks before he stepped down.

Iain Stewart says the deputy minister of defence told him in the third week of March that there was an issue facing Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin. That came less than two months after Global News first reported on allegations of high-level sexual misconduct in the Canadian Forces on Feb. 2.

But Stewart says he didn’t learn that “issue” was a sexual misconduct allegation until May 13.

READ MORE: Military refers Fortin probe to Quebec body responsible for laying charges

Fortin stepped aside as vice-president of logistics for PHAC’s vaccine rollout the next day.

Fortin’s lawyer has said his client was unaware of the details of the allegation until a reporter contacted him on Sunday, and that Fortin categorically denies any wrongdoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Stewart says he began thinking about what might happen if Fortin needed to be replaced in March but didn’t discuss the matter with Health Minister Patty Hajdu until May 13.

Trending Stories

The Canadian military is facing an institutional crisis amid allegations of high-level

Click to play video: 'Few military police investigators are women' Few military police investigators are women
Few military police investigators are women – May 8, 2021

sexual misconduct against multiple senior leaders. Those allegations have sparked three military police investigations into Fortin as well as Adm. Art McDonald and Gen. Jonathan Vance, and two parliamentary committee probes into the extent of sexual misconduct in the senior ranks of the military.

Former Supreme Court of Canada justice Louise Arbour is now leading an independent, external review aimed at identifying how best to create an independent reporting system for sexual misconduct.

That review is expected to take between 12 to 18 months.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Breaking down allegations of misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces after military head of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout steps aside' Breaking down allegations of misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces after military head of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout steps aside
Breaking down allegations of misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces after military head of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout steps aside
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canadian Forces tagCanadian Military tagCanadian Forces sexual misconduct tagDany Fortin tagcanadian military sexual misconduct tagDany Fortin investigation tagFortin Investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers