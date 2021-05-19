Military refers Fortin probe to Quebec body responsible for laying charges

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service has handed the findings of its probe into a sexual misconduct allegation against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin to the Quebec authority responsible for laying charges.

The Department of National Defence announced the move on Wednesday afternoon but did not say whether that comes as a result of any recommendation or determination from the investigation.

“The CFNIS has conducted an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct involving Major-General Dany Fortin,” the department said in a statement.

“It has referred the matter to the Director of criminal and penal prosecutions (Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales or DPCP), who is the charge laying authority for criminal and penal prosecutions in the province of Quebec.”

The statement also formally confirmed the nature of the allegation against Fortin, which Global News had previously reported was sexual misconduct.

Fortin stepped aside as head of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout last week when news of the investigation was made public.

His lawyer says Fortin “vigorously” denies the allegation and had no idea what the allegation was against him until a journalist asked him about it on Sunday.

More to come.