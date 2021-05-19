Menu

Canada

Military refers Fortin probe to Quebec body responsible for laying charges

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 3:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says he’s known about Fortin allegation for ‘a number of weeks’' Trudeau says he’s known about Fortin allegation for ‘a number of weeks’
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that he’s known about an allegation of impropriety against the man in charge of Canada's vaccine rollout, Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, for “a number of weeks,” but added he hasn’t been informed about the specifics of the allegation. He said the vaccine rollout would move forward as scheduled, expressing confidence in the new head of the effort Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service has handed the findings of its probe into a sexual misconduct allegation against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin to the Quebec authority responsible for laying charges.

The Department of National Defence announced the move on Wednesday afternoon but did not say whether that comes as a result of any recommendation or determination from the investigation.

“The CFNIS has conducted an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct involving Major-General Dany Fortin,” the department said in a statement.

“It has referred the matter to the Director of criminal and penal prosecutions (Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales or DPCP), who is the charge laying authority for criminal and penal prosecutions in the province of Quebec.”

READ MORE: Military’s ex-vaccine rollout head ‘vigorously’ denies misconduct allegation: lawyer

The statement also formally confirmed the nature of the allegation against Fortin, which Global News had previously reported was sexual misconduct.

Fortin stepped aside as head of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout last week when news of the investigation was made public.

His lawyer says Fortin “vigorously” denies the allegation and had no idea what the allegation was against him until a journalist asked him about it on Sunday.

More to come.

