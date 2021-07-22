Grey Bruce health unit says charges pending related to COVID-19 outbreaks from local parties

Send this page to someone via email

Public Health Grey Bruce said charges will be brought against people who willfully obstruct a COVID-19 case and contact investigation.

According to the health unit, two recent parties in the local area garnered high numbers of attendees, resulting in COVID-19 outbreaks with “significant” cases.

“Although many teens and young adults who attended these parties were forthcoming with information, some withheld information or provided incomplete information,” officials said.

“This hindering of our investigators negatively affected our ability to reach high-risk individuals in a timely manner, potentially allowing for more spread of the virus.”

The health unit said people who “willfully defy” local directives and provincial rules can face fines.

For non-compliance with local public health’s direction and obstruction of investigations, the fine can be up to $5,000 a day upon conviction.

