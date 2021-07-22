Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Grey Bruce health unit says charges pending related to COVID-19 outbreaks from local parties

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 5:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Stage 3 brings more people to restaurants amid a hospitality worker shortage' Stage 3 brings more people to restaurants amid a hospitality worker shortage
WATCH: More and more people are dining out in restaurants as Ontario reopens, but are there enough workers to serve all the customers?

Public Health Grey Bruce said charges will be brought against people who willfully obstruct a COVID-19 case and contact investigation.

According to the health unit, two recent parties in the local area garnered high numbers of attendees, resulting in COVID-19 outbreaks with “significant” cases.

Read more: Grey Bruce Health Unit declares COVID-19 outbreak tied to field party

“Although many teens and young adults who attended these parties were forthcoming with information, some withheld information or provided incomplete information,” officials said.

“This hindering of our investigators negatively affected our ability to reach high-risk individuals in a timely manner, potentially allowing for more spread of the virus.”

The health unit said people who “willfully defy” local directives and provincial rules can face fines.

Story continues below advertisement

For non-compliance with local public health’s direction and obstruction of investigations, the fine can be up to $5,000 a day upon conviction.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine certificates could speed up reopening: Ontario science table' COVID-19 vaccine certificates could speed up reopening: Ontario science table
COVID-19 vaccine certificates could speed up reopening: Ontario science table
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagGrey-Bruce tagGrey Bruce covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers