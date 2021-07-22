Avoiding injuries after getting back into the gym post-pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Many people have been waiting months to break out of their home gym and get back into an actual facility.

Since their bodies are not used to the higher level of exercise, they are more prone to injury.

However, many others have been stagnant during the pandemic, causing muscles to weaken.

Read more: How long it takes to lose strength after not being in the gym

Canadian Kinesiology Alliance president, Kathie Sharkey, mentions there has been a massive influx of patients needing help with chronic pain since restrictions began to lift.

“It’s exploded. People in the health-care field right now are extremely busy with people that are in pain,” said Sharkey.

Kinesiologists specialize in working with people to help them recover and get back to physical activity and fluid movement after experiencing chronic pain which happened before, or as a result of exercise.

Story continues below advertisement

However, even with the help of one of these professionals, many people may not be able to hit the gym comfortably yet.

Many people may have lasting health concerns after contracting COVID-19, which may come up during a workout, such as having trouble breathing.

“As you start exerting, these symptoms and feelings might exacerbate. They might get a little bit stronger, and people are not prepared for this,” said Sharkey.

Gym-goers tend to get injuries when they over-exert themselves before their body is ready.

Common injuries include pain to the back, hips, and knees which may be brought on from sitting for long periods of time or having a home work setup which was not ergonomically sound.

Team Wawryk Pro Trainer with Fitness Focus, Jessica Friesen, said it may take weeks for a body to get back to the same strength as it had pre-pandemic.

“It’s just about taking it slow, cause you’re not starting over, but you need to get your body back to that acclimated gym state that it was at once before.”

Story continues below advertisement

Finding a personal trainer or a good workout plan which suits day-to-day needs could be the key to avoiding pain when getting back into a fitness routine.

“Listen to your body. Of course, don’t go back into the like all or nothing… Take more rest days pace yourself and make sure you’re warming up and cooling down,” said Friesen.