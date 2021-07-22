Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Another First Nation files request to allow appeal of decision on Grassy Mountain coal project

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2021 2:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Appeals requested over Grassy Mountain Coal Project decision' Appeals requested over Grassy Mountain Coal Project decision
The Grassy Mountain Coal Project saga continues, with both Benga Mining and the Piikani Nation now seeking an appeal of the Alberta Energy Regulator’s decision to deny the project. As Erik Bay tells us, local advocates are also ready to continue their fight.

A second Alberta First Nation wants the courts to allow it to appeal a review board’s decision that an open-pit coal mine in the Rocky Mountains isn’t in the public interest.

The Stoney Nakoda Nation has filed a request with the Alberta Court of Appeal to appeal the decision, which blocked the development of Benga Mining’s proposed Grassy Mountain project.

Read more: Appeals requested over Grassy Mountain Coal Project decision

The Piikani First Nation filed a similar request last week.

In June, a joint federal-provincial environmental review panel recommended the project not proceed because the threat it posed to southern Alberta’s water supply was too great for the economic benefits it would have created.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Protesters breathe sigh of relief as review panel denies Grassy Mountain coal project applications' Protesters breathe sigh of relief as review panel denies Grassy Mountain coal project applications
Story continues below advertisement

The Stoney Nakoda court filing says the panel made errors of law and procedural fairness, and adds the communities would benefit economically and culturally from the project.

Read more: Grassy Mountain coal mine in Alberta mountains not in public interest: panel

Benga has filed its own appeal of the panel’s report, which caused Alberta’s energy regulator to revoke the mine’s permits.

The application for the Stoney appeal is to be heard on Sept. 22.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta politics tagAlberta coal tagStoney Nakoda First Nation tagPiikani First Nation tagRocky Mountain coal tagBenga Mining taggrassy mountain coal tagGrassy Mountain coal mine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers