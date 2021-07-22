London man dies after falling into Lake Erie: Elgin County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Elgin County say a London man has died following reports of a drowning in Lake Erie off the shores of Malahide Township.

It was just after 7 p.m. Wednesday when police received a report of a possible drowning in Lake Erie, between Port Bruce and Port Burwell.

Police were then joined by local EMS, fire services, rescue services and the Canadian Coast Guard as they responded to the call.

An investigation revealed a man had fallen off a boat and into the water while fishing with friends, according to police. The man was pulled from the water and transported back onto land, where he was then taken to hospital.

Police say the victim’s friends, along with paramedics, had attempted to enact life-saving measures, but the man eventually died in hospital.

The victim has been identified as Ryan Leppard-Groenewegen, 49, of London.

Police say no foul play is suspected in his death.

