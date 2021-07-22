Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London man dies after falling into Lake Erie: Elgin County OPP

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted July 22, 2021 2:11 pm
Police say no foul play is suspected in the death stemming from a drowning in Lake Erie on Wednesday.
Police say no foul play is suspected in the death stemming from a drowning in Lake Erie on Wednesday. OPP / Twitter

Ontario Provincial Police in Elgin County say a London man has died following reports of a drowning in Lake Erie off the shores of Malahide Township.

It was just after 7 p.m. Wednesday when police received a report of a possible drowning in Lake Erie, between Port Bruce and Port Burwell.

Police were then joined by local EMS, fire services, rescue services and the Canadian Coast Guard as they responded to the call.

Read more: Grand Bend, Ont. beaches deemed unsafe for swimming due to E.coli

An investigation revealed a man had fallen off a boat and into the water while fishing with friends, according to police. The man was pulled from the water and transported back onto land, where he was then taken to hospital.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the victim’s friends, along with paramedics, had attempted to enact life-saving measures, but the man eventually died in hospital.

The victim has been identified as Ryan Leppard-Groenewegen, 49, of London.

Police say no foul play is suspected in his death.

Click to play video: 'Experts pushing for boating safety' Experts pushing for boating safety
Experts pushing for boating safety – May 22, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario Provincial Police tagDrowning tagFishing tagWater Safety tagBoat tagLake Erie tagPort Bruce tagPort Burwell tagRyan Leppard-Groenewegen tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers