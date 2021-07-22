Montreal police investigating daytime driveby shooting in Saint-Leonard

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a brazen shooting in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough during the lunch hour on Thursday.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said a 911 call reporting gunshots fired came in just after noon.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at Café Sorrento on Jean-Talon Street East near the intersection of des Angevins.

Witness testimony obtained by police indicates a person in a car shot in the direction of another person.

Couture said both the suspect and the target fled the scene.

Police did, however, locate a man nearby with injuries to the upper body, but Couture said he did not appear to have been targeted by the shooter.

“The man was injured, possibly by some shards,” he said, adding it wasn’t clear if the shards were glass from a shattered window at the café, cement or something else.

It is not known if the intended target was injured in the incident. Police have yet to locate the individual.

Police have found a bullet casing and say the impact is visible on a nearby building.

A perimetre has been established at the scene to allow for the investigation. A K9 unit will be assisting officers and investigators as they comb the area for clues.

No arrests have been made.