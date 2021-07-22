Menu

Canada

Police seek witnesses after Etobicoke crash that killed 37-year-old man

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 2:16 pm
Police at the scene of the crash in Etobicoke on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the crash in Etobicoke on Wednesday. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police are seeking witnesses after a crash in Etobicoke Wednesday evening that left a 37-year-old man dead.

Police said they were called to the crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 27 south of Eglinton Avenue West at 7:38 p.m.

Officers said a 38-year-old man was driving a red 1998 Toyota Supra “at a high rate of speed” south on Highway 27 and crashed into a grey 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by a 39-year-old man “causing significant damage.”

Police said the crash happened when the Toyota “suddenly changed lanes.”

Read more: 1 dead after 2-vehicle collision in Etobicoke: Toronto police

A 37-year-old man, who was a passenger in the Toyota, died at the scene.

Toronto paramedics told Global News Wednesday that another patient had serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was being taken to a trauma centre.

A third person was being assessed but it wasn’t clear if they were going to be taken to hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or was in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

