2 dead following Burnaby crash

RCMP are working to determine the cause of a crash that killed two people in Burnaby on Wednesday.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. at Duthie Avenue and Montecito Drive.

Footage from the scene shows a pickup truck on its side up against a utility pole.

An overturned golf cart was spotted next to a second truck that suffered significant damage.

Two people died in the collision, police said. There were no other injuries.

The incident also resulted in a power outage for almost 1,700 customers in the area on Wednesday night.

The road reopened to traffic around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information or dashcam video related to the crash is asked to contact RCMP.

–With files from Emily Lazatin