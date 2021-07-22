2 dead following Burnaby crash

RCMP are working to determine the cause of a crash that killed two people in Burnaby on Wednesday.
The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. at Duthie Avenue and Montecito Drive.
Footage from the scene shows a pickup truck on its side up against a utility pole.
An overturned golf cart was spotted next to a second truck that suffered significant damage.
Two people died in the collision, police said. There were no other injuries.
The incident also resulted in a power outage for almost 1,700 customers in the area on Wednesday night.
The road reopened to traffic around 5 a.m. Thursday.
Anyone with information or dashcam video related to the crash is asked to contact RCMP.
–With files from Emily Lazatin
