Fundraiser identifies grandmother as victim of Coquihalla Highway crash

More details are being released Monday about the family involved in a tragic crash on the Coquihalla Highway over the weekend.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Bee family.

It says on Saturday morning, the family was on their way to Vancouver when they were involved in an accident on the highway.

Emergency crews responded to the southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway 5, south of the Portia Brake Check, for reports of a serious single-vehicle rollover collision.

The four family members, Ron, Sheela, Maia and Aila were all airlifted to hospitals in Vancouver, however, Peewee Fortuno (Sheela’s mother) did not survive the crash.

In an update posted on the fundraiser, it says it is believed Ron suffered a stroke while driving and drove off the road. He is still in the hospital and can respond yes or no but is non-responsive on one side of his body due to the stroke, the update says.

Mom Sheela is recovering and had a successful surgery Sunday.

0:34 Fatal crash closes Highway 5 northbound near Hope Fatal crash closes Highway 5 northbound near Hope – Feb 10, 2021

Eight-year-old Aila has a broken humerus and several broken ribs along with “significant bruising from her seatbelt across her chest.”

Twelve-year-old Maria suffered a serious injury to her spine, according to the update, but has full responsiveness in her limbs. However, she does have some internal injuries that will need further surgery when she is strong enough.

Campaign organizers are hoping the money raised will help the family with funeral and recovery costs. RCMP has not yet released the names of those involved in the crash.