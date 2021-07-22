Menu

Crime

Toronto marks 3rd anniversary of Danforth shooting that left 2 dead

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted July 22, 2021 9:05 am
Click to play video: 'Memorial marks the 2nd anniversary of deadly Danforth shooting' Memorial marks the 2nd anniversary of deadly Danforth shooting
People gather to remember and support each other two years after the Danforth shooting took the lives of two people and left more than a dozen others injured. Miranda Anthistle reports – Jul 22, 2020

Toronto is marking the third anniversary of the Danforth shooting that left two people dead and more than a dozen injured Thursday night

Ten-year-old Juliana Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon were killed while over a dozen others were wounded the night of July 22, 2018 when Faisal Hussain walked down Danforth Avenue, in the heart of Greektown and opened fire.

Read more: Danforth shooting victims call for ban on handguns, military assault weapons

Hussain died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head shortly after, Toronto police said.

“Today, we remember the lives lost and the lives forever changed by the Danforth tragedy three years ago,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement Thursday.

Read more: Danforth shooting victims clear 1st hurdle in class-action suit against gun maker

“Tonight, we will gather in their memory and in their honour, in gratitude for the service of our first responders and in solidarity with each other and the community,” he continued. “We remain determined to keep this a safe city, free from hatred and violence and where an innocent night out with friends in the summer can be peaceful and filled with joy.”

