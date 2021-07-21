Roundup of wildfires throughout the Okanagan and area

Send this page to someone via email

A listing of wildfires of note burning in the Okanagan and area.

Brenda Creek

Evacuation alerts and orders are still in effect for dozens of properties close to the Brenda Creek wildfire.

This fire, pegged at 450 hectares, started one week ago and is still classified as out of control.

Almost 40 firefighters and three helicopters are working to contain the flames, which are burning south of the Okanagan Connector, about 40 km from West Kelowna.

The RDOS has issued an evacuation order for 43 properties in Electoral Area H.

Story continues below advertisement

Bunting Road

The Bunting Road fire, more than 40 km north of Lumby, continues to grow.

Last estimated to be over 3,000 hectares, this blaze has been going strong for two weeks now.

One helicopter was deployed on Wednesday to assist ground crews.

2:05 B.C.’s tourism impact following wildfire emergency declaration B.C.’s tourism impact following wildfire emergency declaration

More than 65 properties in the area remain under an evacuation alert.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

Hunakwa Lake

A fire roughly 10 km south of Seymour Arm continues to burn.

The Hunakwa Lake fire grew slightly overnight and is estimated to be 1,100 hectares.

Story continues below advertisement

An evacuation alert issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District for the community of Seymour Arm remains in effect.

Michaud Creek

This fire is located 21 km south of Edgewood, on the west side of Lower Arrow Lake, and is estimated to be 2,670 hectares.

It was discovered on Saturday, July 10, and is described as being mainly a moderately vigorous surface fire.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has issued an evacuation alert and an evacuation order, with 356 properties affected by the order.

Nk’Mip Creek

Located 6 km north of Osoyoos, this fire is estimated at 2,000 hectares and is classified as out of control.

It was discovered on Monday and quickly grew to 700 hectares by that night.

1:36 South Okanagan wildfire now 2,000 hectares South Okanagan wildfire now 2,000 hectares

Evacuation alerts and orders are in effect for several hundred properties. The cause is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, 37 firefighters and five helicopters along with 13 pieces of heavy equipment were battling the blaze.

Octopus Creek

This fire is located across Lower Arrow Lake from the Michaud Creek wildfire.

As the crow flies, the distance between these two fires is approximately 12 km. It’s also located around 11 km south of Fauquier.

The Octopus Creek fire is estimated to be 4,200 hectares, and it is highly visible from Edgewood, Fauquier, Needles and other surrounding areas.

A previous evacuation alert for Fauquier was upgraded to an evacuation order.

Thomas Creek

The Thomas Creek wildfire remains out of control as of Wednesday.

The size of the fire, which has been burning for more than 10 days now, still sits at 6,500 hectares.

Officials say fire growth was minimal on Tuesday but that could change given increased winds in the forecast.

3:45 Okanagan fires exploding in size due to dry conditions Okanagan fires exploding in size due to dry conditions

Flames remain roughly 1.5 km east of Skaha Lake with evacuation alerts for more than 700 properties in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Area restrictions are also in place

The Thomas Creek fire is being managed by a BC Wildfire Service incident management team, as part of the Okanagan Complex.

Three Valley Lake

An evacuation order remains in place for Three Valley Lake, including the area bordering the north side of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Three Valley Lake fire is located 18.5 km southwest of Revelstoke and is still out of control. It was last pegged at 60 hectares.

The good news is there was no growth overnight according to BC Wildfire.

Structural protection specialists were on scene on Tuesday, and CP Rail has aerial resources responding to the fire today.

Two Mile Road

This fire is located 2 km south of Sicamous and is estimated to be 400 hectares and out of control.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued an evacuation alert and an evacuation order.

Thirty-six firefighters, two helicopters and 10 pieces of heavy equipment are battling the blaze.

2:00 UBC Okanagan sociologist on wildfire emotional toll UBC Okanagan sociologist on wildfire emotional toll

White Rock Lake

This wildfire is located in remote territory, around 15 km southwest of Westwold, but is the region’s largest at 7,401 hectares as of Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s classified as out of control and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for Electoral Area L, along with an evacuation alert for several properties in Electoral Areas L and M.

Nineteen firefighters, two helicopters and 22 pieces of heavy equipment are fighting the blaze.

Winnifred Creek

Lightning is being blamed for a burning well east of Kelowna.

The Winnifred Creek fire is estimated to be 2,300 hecatres in size and is currently burning out of control.

It was discovered on Sunday and is around 60 km east of downtown Kelowna, and roughly 35 km south of Cherryville.

The Regional District of the North Okanagan issued an evacuation alert for the area on Tuesday.

A mass water delivery system is also in place now in a bid to protect the section of the transmission line within the fire perimeter. That line provides power to residents in West Kelowna and Peachland.

2:40 Fire forces hundreds from their homes in Sicamous Fire forces hundreds from their homes in Sicamous