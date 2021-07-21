Evacuation order issued for B.C. communities of Edgewood, Needles due to nearby wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Two small communities nestled along Lower Arrow Lake in B.C.’s Southern Interior are now under evacuation orders.

On Wednesday, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) expanded its evacuation order because of the Michaud Creek wildfire that’s burning along the west side of the lake.

The evacuation order now includes the small communities of Edgewood and Needles, and runs north to Whatshan Lake, for a total of 356 properties.

The fire is estimated to be 2,670 hectares in size and is located around 21 kilometres south of Edgewood.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, “strong winds are expected to increase well into today and continue to drive aggressive fire behaviour in the interior, southern interior, and southeast region of the province.”

The RDCK had previously implemented an evacuation order for two properties in the Cinnamon Lake and Johnson Creek areas.

To compound matters, on the east side of the lake, and around 18 km northeast of the Michaud Creek wildfire, is the Octopus Creek fire.

The Octopus Creek fire is estimated at 4,200 hectares.

It’s also located 11 km south of the community of Fauquier — which is one of two transit points for the Needles ferry across the lake, with Needles being the other.

On Tuesday night, the regional district upgraded its evacuation alert to an evacuation order for Fauquier. The order affects 168 properties.

The regional district said affected residents and visitors were required to leave the area immediately and report to the Nakusp and District Sports Complex in Nakusp or register online with emergency support services.

The fire is said to be highly visible from Edgewood, Fauquier, Needles and surrounding areas.

According to DriveBC, the Needles ferry is closed to all traffic but emergency vehicles. The Arrow Park 3 ferry will run 24 hours.