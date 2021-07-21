COVID-19: Active, average cases rise again as B.C. reports 78 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

Active and average COVID-19 case numbers trended upward again Wednesday, as the province reported 78 new infections and no additional deaths.

The seven-day average for new cases, which has been climbing slowly since Thursday, rose to 58.

Active cases rose to 729, the highest they have been since July 4.

Of the new cases, 21 were in the Fraser Health Region, 23 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 31 were in the Interior Health region, one was in the Northern Health region and two were in the Vancouver Island Health region.

More than 3.71 million British Columbians — 80.1 per cent of those eligible, and 72.1 per cent of B.C.’s population — have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Of them, more than 2.57 million people — 55.6 per cent of those eligible and 50 per cent of the province’s population — have had two doses.

There were 48 people in hospital, 16 of whom were in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 146,142 cases of COVID-19, while 1,763 people have died.