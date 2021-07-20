B.C. reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 80% of eligible people have received at least one vaccine dose

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. on Tuesday, along with no new deaths.

Of the new cases, nine were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 27 were in the Fraser Health region, 37 were in Interior Health, and three were in Island Health. There were no new cases in the Northern Health region.

The seven-day rolling average for new daily cases has risen to 53.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in B.C. rose by 39 to 692.

Fifty people are in hospital with the disease, an increase of one from Monday. Of those patients, 12 are in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 148,563 cases of COVID-19, while 1,763 people have died.

On Monday, officials reported 156 new cases over a 72-hour period and two additional deaths.

The province said 80 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 54.4 per cent have received two doses.

Last week, the province said the number of eligible adults in B.C. with one dose had passed the 80-per-cent threshold. The number of adults who have received their first dose now stands at 81 per cent while 57.8 per cent have had two doses.

