B.C. reports 156 new COVID-19 cases over three days, along with two additional deaths

B.C. health officials reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, along with two deaths.

There were 56 cases from Friday to Saturday while 60 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 40 from Sunday to Monday.

Of the new cases, 27 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 63 were in the Fraser Health region, four were in Island Health, 58 were in Interior Health, and three were in Northern Health. One new case involved a person who resides outside of Canada.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is 47, up from 42 on Friday.

Forty-nine people are in hospital with the disease, a decrease of 11 from Friday. Of those patients, 12 are in intensive care.

There are 653 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, an increase of one from Friday.

The two deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,763.

A total of 79.9 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the province reported, while 53.2 per cent have received two doses.

Earlier in the day, the federal government announced that fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be allowed into Canada starting Aug. 9. Fully vaccinated travellers from the rest of the world will be allowed entry as of Sept. 7.

— With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press