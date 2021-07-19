SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. reports 156 new COVID-19 cases over three days, along with two additional deaths

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 5:24 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

B.C. health officials reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, along with two deaths.

There were 56 cases from Friday to Saturday while 60 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 40 from Sunday to Monday.

Of the new cases, 27 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 63 were in the Fraser Health region, four were in Island Health, 58 were in Interior Health, and three were in Northern Health. One new case involved a person who resides outside of Canada.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is 47, up from 42 on Friday.

Forty-nine people are in hospital with the disease, a decrease of 11 from Friday. Of those patients, 12 are in intensive care.

There are 653 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, an increase of one from Friday.

The two deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,763.

A total of 79.9 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the province reported, while 53.2 per cent have received two doses.

Read more: Canada will allow fully vaccinated American leisure travellers as of Aug. 9

 

Earlier in the day, the federal government announced that fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be allowed into Canada starting Aug. 9. Fully vaccinated travellers from the rest of the world will be allowed entry as of Sept. 7.

— With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press

