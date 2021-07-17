Pop-up vaccine clinics in Metro Vancouver aim to boost slumping 1st dose numbers

Send this page to someone via email

If you haven’t had your first COVID-19 shot yet, the Lower Mainland’s two health authorities are hoping to make it easier for you to get one.

Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health are rolling out mobile, pop-up vaccine clinics prioritizing first doses in an effort to edge slowing first-dose rates up a little further.

As of Friday, more than 3.68 million British Columbians had received at least one dose of vaccine — accounting for 79.4 per cent of eligible people.

But the rate of new first doses has slowed to a crawl, averaging just over 6,200 per day over the last week.

On Saturday, Fraser Health staff were on the ground in Port Moody’s Rocky Point Park hoping to meet residents in their community.

“We’re trying to really get vaccine accessible to the public, there’s a lot of young families and young adults who congregate at this park,” said Kristine Juck, director of operations with the Fraser Health vaccine coordination centre.

“We are prioritizing first doses, and if folks are eligible for a second dose, we are putting them on a waitlist and we are going to see them as we have vaccine supply available.”

Fraser Health is running similar clinics Sunday in Chilliwack, Monday in Abbotsford and Tuesday in New Westminster.

“It was super convenient. I was on a little break from work, so I was able to walk up and it was literally two minutes,” said Teryn Hilstad, who got her second shot Saturday.

Vancouver Coastal Health staff were also on the ground Sunday offering vaccine to attendees of the Trout Lake Farmer’s Market.

The clinic was also prioritizing first doses, though was offering second doses to people who were seven weeks past their first shot.

The health authority is running similar clinics in North Vancouver at the Shipyards District from Monday to Friday this week.