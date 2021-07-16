COVID-19: Half of eligible B.C residents fully vaccinated, 45 new cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia stood on the edge of another COVID-19 milestone Friday, reporting 49.9 per cent of eligible residents had been fully vaccinated against the disease.

In a written statement, health officials said the province had administered more than six million doses, and that 79.5 per cent of people aged over the age of 12 had received at least one dose.

Just under 45 per cent of B.C.’s entire population was fully vaccinated as of Friday.

It came as the province reported 45 new cases of the disease and no new deaths. The province has reported just one COVID-19-related fatality in the last week.

Of the new cases, 13 were in the Fraser Health region, eight were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 21 were in the Interior Health region, one was in the Northern Health region and two were on Vancouver Island.

There were 652 active cases. Sixty people were in hospital, 12 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 148,327 cases and 1,761 deaths.

