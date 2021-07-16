SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Half of eligible B.C residents fully vaccinated, 45 new cases reported

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 5:13 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: What if we need to get a third booster shot?' COVID-19: What if we need to get a third booster shot?
WATCH: Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is raising the prospect of another COVID-19 vaccine in order to deal with the Delta variant. John Hua has more, including what the health experts have to say.

British Columbia stood on the edge of another COVID-19 milestone Friday, reporting 49.9 per cent of eligible residents had been fully vaccinated against the disease.

In a written statement, health officials said the province had administered more than six million doses, and that 79.5 per cent of people aged over the age of 12 had received at least one dose.

Just under 45 per cent of B.C.’s entire population was fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Read more: B.C. reports first COVID-19 death in a week, 54 new cases

It came as the province reported 45 new cases of the disease and no new deaths. The province has reported just one COVID-19-related fatality in the last week.

Of the new cases, 13 were in the Fraser Health region, eight were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 21 were in the Interior Health region, one was in the Northern Health region and two were on Vancouver Island.

There were 652 active cases. Sixty people were in hospital, 12 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 148,327 cases and 1,761 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Has BC’s vaccine effort stalled?' Has BC’s vaccine effort stalled?
Has BC’s vaccine effort stalled?
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
