Crime

Calgary police crack down on impaired drivers in July

By Tracy Nagai Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 5:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld discusses ASIRT investigations and Impaired Driving Month' Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld discusses ASIRT investigations and Impaired Driving Month
Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld joins Global News Morning Calgary live via Skype to discuss a variety of topics including a pair of ASIRT investigations and Impaired Driving Month.

Calgary’s police chief said officers will be out watching for impaired drivers as more restrictions lift across the country and people hit the road.

“We’re going to be out in full force to make sure that folks are abiding by the laws,” Calgary Police Service (CPS) Chief Const. Mark Neufeld said. “You see it every month, but you’re going to definitely see it this month being July.”

Read more: Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld discusses ASIRT investigations and Impaired Driving Month

July marks Impaired Driving Prevention Month, when law enforcement agencies and organizations spread awareness about the impact impaired driving can have on Albertans and their families.

Click to play video: 'Study raises concerns about Canadians driving while impaired on cannabis' Study raises concerns about Canadians driving while impaired on cannabis
Study raises concerns about Canadians driving while impaired on cannabis – Dec 31, 2019

Alberta RCMP said last year they took more than 300 impaired drivers off the roads in the month of July alone.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s important to be thinking about plans if you’re going to be drinking,” Neufeld said. “With bars opening up and traffic patterns returning to pre-pandemic levels, it’s important to remember that officers are going to be out.”

Read more: A decade apart: Alberta families of kids killed by drunk drivers demand harsher sentences

Denise Dubyk with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) learned about the very real consequences of impaired driving when her son-in-law Darryl Ray was killed by an impaired driver on May 7, 2000.

“We went from putting soccer schedules together to planning a funeral,” Dubyk said. “You don’t realize the depth of this and the number of people who have been affected.”

Read more: Calgary police still holding holiday Checkstops despite COVID-19

So far in 2021, there have been four deadly crashes involving impaired drivers in Calgary.

In 2020 there was a total of eight.

Dubyk hopes that people will make a plan before they head out for a night of drinking or if they do drugs.

Story continues below advertisement

“Plan a way home ahead of time,” she said. “Honestly, it doesn’t have to happen.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
