Man, 27, charged after hardware store robbed, person assaulted: London police

A 27-year-old London man is facing charges after police say a hardware store was robbed and one person assaulted late Tuesday morning in the city’s northeast.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at a business at 600 Fanshawe Park Road East, police said.

A loss prevention officer had approached a man who had allegedly stolen a number of hand and power tools from the store and was assaulted, police said. The officer wasn’t injured.

About 15 minutes later, police said they located a suspect near Adelaide Street and Glenora Drive and took the individual into custody, recovering the stolen items.

The accused, a 27-year-old London man, faces a charge of robbery with violence, police said. He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

