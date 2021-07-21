Menu

Economy

General Motors cutting North American truck production amid semiconductor shortage

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 21, 2021 7:04 pm
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. View image in full screen
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

General Motors Co said Wednesday it will cut some truck production in North America because of the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

The largest U.S. automaker said its Flint Assembly plant that builds the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD trucks will operate on one production shift the week of July 26.

Read more: Shopping for a new vehicle? Why the semiconductor chip shortage is making certain models hard to find

Several media reports have said that the shortage would cost the global automotive industry an estimated $110 billion in revenue in 2021, citing estimates from Goldman Sachs and consulting firm AlixPartners

Click to play video: 'Biden signs executive order mandating review of U.S. supply chains for vital goods' Biden signs executive order mandating review of U.S. supply chains for vital goods
Biden signs executive order mandating review of U.S. supply chains for vital goods – Feb 24, 2021

GM said its Ft. Wayne Assembly plant in Indiana that builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 model trucks will be idled next week. GM’s Silao Assembly plant in Mexico that also builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Cheyenne and GMC Sierra 1500 will also suspend production next week.

Story continues below advertisement

All three plants are expected to resume regular production the week of Aug. 2.

© 2021 Reuters
