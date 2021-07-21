Menu

Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog charges Peel officer with assault in connection with suspect’s arrest

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 11:54 am
The exterior of the SIU's headquarters in Mississauga. View image in full screen
The exterior of the SIU's headquarters in Mississauga. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials with Ontario’s police watchdog say a Peel Regional Police officer is facing two assault-related charges in connection with the arrest of a 22-year-old man in Mississauga in May.

According to a statement issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Wednesday morning, the charges stem from an incident on May 5.

At around 5 p.m. on that day, the statement said officers received a 911 call about a driver who was parked on Duval Drive, near Creditview Road and Britannia Road West. It was reported the driver was suspected of being impaired.

Story continues below advertisement

“During the man’s arrest, he was seriously injured,” the statement said.

Trending Stories

The exact circumstances leading up to the injuries weren’t publicly released. SIU officials said since the matter is before the court, further comments wouldn’t be provided.

The statement said Const. Kevin Arnem was charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

The accused was scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Aug. 13. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

