Ontario’s police watchdog charges Peel officer with assault in connection with suspect’s arrest

Officials with Ontario’s police watchdog say a Peel Regional Police officer is facing two assault-related charges in connection with the arrest of a 22-year-old man in Mississauga in May.

According to a statement issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Wednesday morning, the charges stem from an incident on May 5.

At around 5 p.m. on that day, the statement said officers received a 911 call about a driver who was parked on Duval Drive, near Creditview Road and Britannia Road West. It was reported the driver was suspected of being impaired.

“During the man’s arrest, he was seriously injured,” the statement said.

The exact circumstances leading up to the injuries weren’t publicly released. SIU officials said since the matter is before the court, further comments wouldn’t be provided.

The statement said Const. Kevin Arnem was charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

The accused was scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Aug. 13. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.