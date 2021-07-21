Menu

Traffic

TTC orders 110 new buses to update Wheel-Trans fleet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2021 10:50 am
Click to play video: 'TTC unveils first Hybrid bus' TTC unveils first Hybrid bus
WATCH ABOVE: Transit officials say the 55 new hybrid electric buses are part of the Toronto's mandate to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – Nov 20, 2018

TORONTO — The Toronto Transit Commission has placed an order for 110 low-floor transit buses with the subsidiary of NFI Group for an undisclosed price.

The coach manufacturer says up to 30 buses will be delivered by ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC this year with the remaining 80 vehicles added in 2022.

The order will be used to update the TTC’s Wheel-Trans fleet which is used for seniors and persons with disabilities.

The contract was placed through ARBOC’s Canadian distributor, Creative Carriage Ltd., using the Government of Ontario’s Metrolinx Transit Procurement Initiative.

The contract from Canada’s largest transit authority follows one in 2019 for up to 40 Xcelsior 40-foot battery-electric buses, of which half have already been delivered.

Story continues below advertisement

The TTC is North America’s third-largest transit system with subways, streetcars and more than 140 bus routes using about 2,400 vehicles that serve nearly 1.7 million passengers on an average weekday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
