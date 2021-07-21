Developer proposes $143M community on former Prison for Women property

Send this page to someone via email

A local developer has unveiled plans for a new community to be built on Kingston’s former Prison for Women property.

Siderius Developments has plans to transform the historic brownfield property into what it has dubbed “Union Park Kingston.”

Over three planned phases, the property will include senior housing, condos, a hotel, commercial space, a mixed-use apartment building and greenspace.

Read more: Fate of former Kingston Prison for Women property up for discussion

“Union Park Kingston will reimagine this site’s potential by creating a vibrant mixed-use neighbourhood for the benefit of all existing neighbours in Portsmouth, Kingstonians in general, and the hundreds of people that will live and work at Union Park,” said Nate Doornekamp of Siderius Developments in a news release.

The developer is currently seeking city approval for the $143-million project. The city’s review and approval process is expected to take a year and will have to consider the historic nature of the property.

Story continues below advertisement

“The former Prison for Women is a significant historic building that is functionally obsolete which has sat on contaminated lands for 21 years. We respect the history of this site and intend to develop it in a sensitive and responsible manner. The opportunity exists now to transform this property into a showcase that will enhance and add to our community for many years to come,” Doornekamp said.

2:03 Early plans revealed for former Prison for Women Early plans revealed for former Prison for Women – Jun 27, 2018

The 8.1-acre property is bordered by Union Street to the north, Sir John A. MacDonald Boulevard to the east, King Street to the south, and Portsmouth Village and the Harbour to the west.

Doornekamp says the new community development will bring what he says are much-needed housing and jobs to the Portsmouth area.

Queen’s University owned the property after 2008 but sold the building to the Doornekamps three years ago. Queen’s previously demolished three of the four security walls on the exterior of the building. The institution was planning on using the site as the University archives.

Story continues below advertisement

The Prison for Women was in operation from 1934 to 2000.