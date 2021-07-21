Menu

Crime

Investigation underway after shots fired at vehicle in Dartmouth

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 6:16 am
Victoria Road in Dartmouth. View image in full screen
Victoria Road in Dartmouth. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

Police are searching for suspects after shots were fired at a vehicle in Dartmouth early Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Highfield Park Drive at Victoria Road at around 2:30 a.m.

Read more: Police investigate 2 suspicious fires at the same home in East Preston

Police said officers arrived to find evidence of a recent shooting and located the driver of the targeted vehicle.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured, police added.

The intersection at Highfield Park Drive at Victoria Road was closed for several hours but reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

Read more: 21-year-old N.S. man from Digby County killed in crash

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

 

