Canada

Police investigate 2 suspicious fires at the same home in East Preston

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 3:16 pm
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after two fires happened within hours of each other at the same home in East Preston.

In a release, police say officers, along with Halifax Fire, responded to a structure fire on Lower Partridge River Road just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

“When police arrived, the garage attached to a home was on fire,” it said. “The garage was destroyed and the fire was believed to be suspicious in nature.”

Trending Stories

Read more: New Glasgow woman faces 9 counts of arson in string of fires

At 1:50 a.m. on July 20, the Halifax District RCMP returned to a second structure at the same address. The home was on fire and was destroyed, the release said.

Nobody was injured during the incidents and police say the fires are under investigation.

