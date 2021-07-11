New Glasgow woman faces 9 counts of arson in string of fires spanning 6 months

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from New Glasgow, N.S., is facing nine counts of arson and three counts of mischief in connection to a string of fires that spanned six months.

New Glasgow Regional Police say they arrested the 41-year-old woman at her home on Stewart Street while police were conducting a search warrant in relation to the arson investigations.

There were 10 separate investigations involving fires at five vacant residences, two occupied residences, one business and three properties.

It’s alleged the suspicious fires took place between Jan. 5 and July 7 of this year, in the towns of New Glasgow and Trenton.

The investigations were conducted by the New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit, along with the fire departments from New Glasgow, Trenton and Stellarton. The Office of the Fire Marshal also took part.

The woman has been remanded into custody and will appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Crime Stoppers.

