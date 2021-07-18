Menu

Canada

21-year-old N.S. man from Digby County killed in crash

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 18, 2021 10:51 am
21-year-old N.S. man from Digby County killed in crash - image View image in full screen
Callum Smith / Global News

A 21-year-old man from Digby County has died in a single-vehicle crash in Marshalltown, N.S.

RCMP were called just after midnight Sunday to the crash on Middle Cross Road. It was reported the vehicle was in a ditch and there was nobody inside.

Read more: 2 killed in separate motorcycle crashes in Nova Scotia

When police arrived, they found the driver not far away. RCMP said the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist took part in the investigation and the road was closed for several hours.

RCMP say no other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

The investigation continues.

