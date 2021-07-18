21-year-old N.S. man from Digby County killed in crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man from Digby County has died in a single-vehicle crash in Marshalltown, N.S.

RCMP were called just after midnight Sunday to the crash on Middle Cross Road. It was reported the vehicle was in a ditch and there was nobody inside.

When police arrived, they found the driver not far away. RCMP said the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist took part in the investigation and the road was closed for several hours.

RCMP say no other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

The investigation continues.

