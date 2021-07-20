Feds approve military help to fight Manitoba wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s public safety minister confirmed in a tweet Tuesday night that military help is on the way to help fight wildfires in Manitoba.

As extreme weather continues to impact communities across 🇨🇦, we will continue to provide support to our provincial and territorial partners. We have approved a request for assistance from @MBGov for up to 120 @CanadianForces members to assist with fighting wildfires across MB. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) July 21, 2021

This comes after more than 1300 residents from four First Nations communities have been forced to leave home.

There are 130 total fires burning in Manitoba, according to the province’s latest numbers.

Canada’s defence minister Harjit Sajjan says the military will help firefighters extinguish hot spots on contained fires and build fire lines to contain priority fires.

📍Manitoba: This year, summer wildfires are well above the seasonal average. In response to a request for assistance, up to 120 @CanadianForces personnel will help firefighters extinguish hot spots on contained fires and build fire lines to contain priority fires. https://t.co/0rgYxHMcPt — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) July 21, 2021