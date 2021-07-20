Menu

Fire

Feds approve military help to fight Manitoba wildfires

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 11:29 pm
Feds approve military help to fight Manitoba wildfires - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

Canada’s public safety minister confirmed in a tweet Tuesday night that military help is on the way to help fight wildfires in Manitoba.

This comes after more than 1300 residents from four First Nations communities have been forced to leave home.

There are 130 total fires burning in Manitoba, according to the province’s latest numbers.

READ MORE: Manitoba First Nations evacuated due to smoke, wildfires

Canada’s defence minister Harjit Sajjan says the military will help firefighters extinguish hot spots on contained fires and build fire lines to contain priority fires.

