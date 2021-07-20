Feds approve military help to fight Manitoba wildfires

Canada’s public safety minister confirmed in a tweet Tuesday night that military help is on the way to help fight wildfires in Manitoba.
This comes after more than 1300 residents from four First Nations communities have been forced to leave home.
There are 130 total fires burning in Manitoba, according to the province’s latest numbers.
Canada’s defence minister Harjit Sajjan says the military will help firefighters extinguish hot spots on contained fires and build fire lines to contain priority fires.
