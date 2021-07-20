Officer fired gun at Elmwood incident: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say an officer fired a gun at an incident in Elmwood Tuesday.

Officers confirmed one man was taken into custody and was not injured, but wouldn’t confirm if he had been hit.

Police were spotted in a back lane near Johnson Avenue and Henderson Highway. The police identification unit truck was also on scene.

Officers were focused on a car that had hit a garage in the back lane.

Police said more details may be provided Wednesday morning.