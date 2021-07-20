Menu

Crime

Officer fired gun at Elmwood incident: Winnipeg police

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 11:07 pm
Officer fired gun at Elmwood incident: Winnipeg police
Police say an officer fired a gun at an incident in Elmwood Tuesday.

Police say an officer fired a gun at an incident in Elmwood Tuesday.

Officers confirmed one man was taken into custody and was not injured, but wouldn’t confirm if he had been hit.

View image in full screen

Police were spotted in a back lane near Johnson Avenue and Henderson Highway. The police identification unit truck was also on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers were focused on a car that had hit a garage in the back lane.

Police said more details may be provided Wednesday morning.

 

 

 

