Health

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics open July 20 to 25 in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 5:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Nearly 8 in 10 Ontarians received at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine: Dr. Moore' Nearly 8 in 10 Ontarians received at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine: Dr. Moore
WATCH: Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore discussed the province's COVID-19 vaccination statistics on Tuesday, stating almost eight out of 10 eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The doctor urged the public to get their second dose, especially as the more infectious Delta variant of the virus spreads.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is holding walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics during the week of July 20 to 25.

The list of locations may change frequently and those looking to get their first or second dose are encouraged to visit the health unit’s website for a list of hours and locations.

Read more: COVID-19: 7 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed over weekend in Simcoe Muskoka

Walk-in clinic details will also be shared through the unit’s social media accounts.

Walk-in vaccinations are available to regional residents aged 12-plus who need their first or second dose. Second doses must be 28 days after a first dose mRNA vaccine or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca with informed consent.

People are reminded to bring a health card, a list of medications they’re taking and to wear a loose short that allows easy access to the upper arm.

Stage 3 brings more people to restaurants amid a hospitality worker shortage
