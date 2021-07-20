Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics open July 20 to 25 in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is holding walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics during the week of July 20 to 25.

The list of locations may change frequently and those looking to get their first or second dose are encouraged to visit the health unit’s website for a list of hours and locations.

Walk-in clinic details will also be shared through the unit’s social media accounts.

Walk-in vaccinations are available to regional residents aged 12-plus who need their first or second dose. Second doses must be 28 days after a first dose mRNA vaccine or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca with informed consent.

People are reminded to bring a health card, a list of medications they’re taking and to wear a loose short that allows easy access to the upper arm.

